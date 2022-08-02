×

World / Americas

Doing business with Russia will have ‘consequences’, warns US official

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield says US sanctions on Russia are intended to discourage the Russians from continuing their aggression on Ukraine

02 August 2022 - 18:45 Carien Du Plessis

The US has warned of consequences for countries that engage in business with Russia.

“I would caution that countries should not engage with countries that have been sanctioned by the US,” US representative to the UN, ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in response to a question by Business Day on Tuesday...

BL Premium

