Local bourse faces mixed markets in Asia after US markets close lower for the fourth consecutive day
Group’s R6.4bn offer to buy out minorities and go private sounds like cheekiness laced with a whiff of opportunism
The parcel of land will be used to support the development of emerging farmers
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
The JSE-listed miner says strikes and load-shedding put pressure on local operations
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Provinces are planning to spend billions on new water infrastructure as floods and droughts become more common
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Tech firms, retailers and governments are using the game to create three-dimensional worlds
The government’s agricultural reform efforts in Mpumalanga have received support from one of the main contributors to economic activity in the Secunda area.
This week JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol handed over 285ha of farmland to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, which will be used to support the development of emerging farmers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sasol hands over Secunda farmland to the government
The parcel of land will be used to support the development of emerging farmers
The government’s agricultural reform efforts in Mpumalanga have received support from one of the main contributors to economic activity in the Secunda area.
This week JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol handed over 285ha of farmland to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, which will be used to support the development of emerging farmers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.