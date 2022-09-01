×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sasol hands over Secunda farmland to the government

The parcel of land will be used to support the development of emerging farmers

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 10:29 Denene Erasmus

The government’s agricultural reform efforts in Mpumalanga have received support from one of the main contributors to economic activity in the Secunda area.

This week JSE-listed chemicals and energy company Sasol handed over 285ha of farmland to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, which will be used to support the development of emerging farmers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.