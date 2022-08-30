×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

BIG READ: However we try to wish them away, the ‘homelands’ are still very much with us

Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these former dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 05:08 Hans Pienaar

Hands up who knows where Roossenekal is. Yes, you at the back of the hall, you’ve got it: in Mpumalanga, a one-horse town and the horse is a 1960s Ford Mustang on bricks. But what I deeply suspect you don’t know, is that one of the most crucial battles in SA history took place there.  

It happened almost exactly 140 years ago, during the first violent subjugation of a black people by the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR), after which their land was dealt out in a Kimberley-style claims rush and the two tribal leaders sentenced to death. One was hanged in Pretoria, at a spot where the Kgosi Mampuru high security jail now sprawls, named after him. The other was jailed for 17 years, the Nelson Mandela of the 19th century...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.