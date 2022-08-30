BIG READ: However we try to wish them away, the ‘homelands’ are still very much with us

Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
The antics of Dali Mpofu in defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane are informing future editions of the section 194 panel
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The results contrast with those of several other polls, which show support for the ANC dipping below 50%
The aluminium products-maker has managed to mitigate headwinds by optimising its product sales mix and negotiating pricing
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Price caps on gas and a new tax on energy companies are among measures under consideration amid an unprecedented spike in power prices
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
Hands up who knows where Roossenekal is. Yes, you at the back of the hall, you’ve got it: in Mpumalanga, a one-horse town and the horse is a 1960s Ford Mustang on bricks. But what I deeply suspect you don’t know, is that one of the most crucial battles in SA history took place there.
It happened almost exactly 140 years ago, during the first violent subjugation of a black people by the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR), after which their land was dealt out in a Kimberley-style claims rush and the two tribal leaders sentenced to death. One was hanged in Pretoria, at a spot where the Kgosi Mampuru high security jail now sprawls, named after him. The other was jailed for 17 years, the Nelson Mandela of the 19th century...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BIG READ: However we try to wish them away, the ‘homelands’ are still very much with us
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these former dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
Hands up who knows where Roossenekal is. Yes, you at the back of the hall, you’ve got it: in Mpumalanga, a one-horse town and the horse is a 1960s Ford Mustang on bricks. But what I deeply suspect you don’t know, is that one of the most crucial battles in SA history took place there.
It happened almost exactly 140 years ago, during the first violent subjugation of a black people by the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR), after which their land was dealt out in a Kimberley-style claims rush and the two tribal leaders sentenced to death. One was hanged in Pretoria, at a spot where the Kgosi Mampuru high security jail now sprawls, named after him. The other was jailed for 17 years, the Nelson Mandela of the 19th century...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.