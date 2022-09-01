×

Cabinet approves just transition plan

01 September 2022 - 17:34 Denene Erasmus

The cabinet approved SA’s just transition framework at a meeting on Wednesday. The plan, which was drafted by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June. It provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050.

According to the cabinet, the transition framework also provides an opportunity to tackle historical inequities. “Cabinet affirmed that the shift to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 must support national development aspirations, including decent work for all, social inclusion and the eradication of poverty,” a statement said...

