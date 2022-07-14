×

cadre deployment

No end to ANC’s accountability gap?

The cadre deployment policy may have started with noble intentions, but it gutted SA of both resources and bureaucratic capacity. It’s hard to see how a simple review will fix the problem

14 July 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

As Jacob Zuma prepared to step into SA’s presidency in 2009, he faced one significant problem: many of the government bureaucrats remained faithful to his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki. That’s because the ANC, under Mbeki’s leadership, had “deployed” them into their positions.

Over time, Zuma set about replacing these civil servants with cadres more to his liking.  ..

