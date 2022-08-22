×

SA has six months to avoid a crisis in supply of piped gas

The market needs to commit to offtake volumes but it needs a more certain policy environment to do so

22 August 2022 - 05:10 Denene Erasmus

SA needs to take action within six months to avoid a “gas cliff” that could see industries that depend on natural gas face a massive shortfall, which would put their manufacturing processes at risk.

A looming shortage of piped gas used by local industrial users has been in the making for several years, with growing demand fast exceeding supply, and SA only has six months to act to avoid a crisis, said Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA)...

