Isuzu celebrates 60 years of trucks in SA

The Japanese brand has secured a good market share of the commercial business during this period

14 May 2024 - 10:29
by Motor News Reporter
Isuzu offers a wide range trucks for various commercial applications. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu Trucks is celebrating 60 years of SA operations in 2024. The parent company is 90 years old, the local journey began in 1964 with the introduction of the Isuzu Elfin TKG 10 petrol-engine 1.5 tonne truck. The vision was to provide reliable, durable and innovative commercial vehicles to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation.

Milestones include securing the top spot in the cab-over-chassis market in the medium- and heavy-commercial-vehicle segments for 11 consecutive years, and advancements in environmental sustainability through Euro 5 models already available.

The company is also excited to announce that diesel dual fuel is now available as an option on 20 of its truck models. The system uses a D-gid control unit that determines the optimum mixture of diesel, air and gas needed under varying load conditions, adjusting the mixture in real time in response to engine feedback. Benefits include less noisy operation due to smoother combustion and a reduction in long-term running costs.

The recently introduced NPR 400 compressed natural gas model further expands the range of environmentally friendly vehicles.

“As we commemorate 60 years of Isuzu Trucks in SA, we extend our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and trust. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and overcome challenges, and we remain committed to driving innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the years to come,” the company said.

SA farmers to get first look at hulking new GWM products

The P500, Tank 500 and Jolion Pro SUVs will debut at the 2024 Nampo harvest day
20 hours ago

Jody Schekter’s championship-winning Ferrari fetches R151m at auction

The South African drove the 312 T4 when crowned the 1979 Formula One driver’s champion
18 hours ago

Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28

For the first time in its 61-year history, the iconic German sports car gets an electrified engine
1 day ago

China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA

Local importer unveils prices and specifications of the one-tonner bakkie range
5 days ago
