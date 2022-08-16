×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

EU ramps up help for gas-rich Mozambique amid energy crunch

16 August 2022 - 17:05 Francesco Guarascio
Picture: 123RF.COM
Picture: 123RF.COM

The EU is planning a fivefold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy.

The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war has added impetus to Europe’s scramble for gas off Mozambique’s northern coast, where Western oil firms are planning to build a huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The move also comes as the West seeks to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the southern African nation, three years after Russian private military firm Wagner withdrew most of its forces following a string of defeats by Islamist militants.

Mozambique has been grappling with militants linked to the Islamic State in its northernmost gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, near LNG projects worth billions of dollars.

A southern African military mission and a separate intervention by troops from Rwanda have between them managed to contain the militants’ spread since being deployed last year.

But “the situation remains very volatile and smaller-scale violent attacks have continued in various districts”, the EU document dated August 10 said.

The paper prepared by the European external action service, the EU’s de facto foreign ministry, recommends €15m of EU funding to 2024 for the mission of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), a bloc of 16 African states of which half a dozen sent troops to Mozambique.

The mission is expected to be extended for six or twelve months at a Sadc summit in Kinshasa starting on Wednesday, according to the document, which adds that EU support for the Rwandan mission would also be proposed in the coming months.

An EU spokesperson confirmed additional financial support to the Sadc mission had been proposed, but declined to comment further as the matter was still being discussed by EU governments.

The proposal needs the backing of the 27 EU governments, whose military experts are scheduled to hold a regular meeting on August 25.

A Sadc official also confirmed a request for EU support, but added countries in the bloc would continue to provide key financial support to the mission.

French oil giant Total is leading an international consortium to extract gas off north Mozambique’s shores and liquefy it at an LNG plant under construction, from where it would be exported to Europe and Asia.

Gas project threatened 

Mozambique has the third-largest proven gas reserves in Africa, after Nigeria and Algeria. The EU fears that without support for the military interventions, Mozambique may again lose control of its restive north.

The EU has already pledged to provide the country’s army with an additional €45m of financial support, and has so far made available to the Sadc mission €2.9m of funding.

The fresh EU support would be limited to “equipment not designed to deliver lethal force”, including radars, mine detectors, boats and medical supplies, the EU document said, in spite of the need for lethal materiel.

Despite delays caused by militant activity, Total still plans to begin production in 2024 from gas reserves estimated in trillions of cubic feet, more than the amount of gas the EU imports annually from Russia.

Italian oil firm ENI expects to begin shipments from a nearby offshore gas field this year, using a floating LNG terminal that can process only limited amounts of gas.

Other major oil firms, including US giant ExxonMobil are also operating in the region.

The funding is also meant to discourage local authorities from seeking help again from Russia, or from China.

The EU is also supporting the training of Mozambique military forces through its own defence mission in the country.

Reuters

Cyril Ramaphosa goes to DRC for Sadc summit

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo will take over as Sadc chair from Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera
National
6 hours ago

Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost

Core profit could rise as much as 56% to R75.6bn in the year to end-June, but there are series of hefty non-cash adjustments
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for ...
World / Americas
2.
UK first to approve Moderna’s Omicron-specific ...
World / Europe
3.
French farmers turn to sorghum as extreme heat ...
World / Europe
4.
Republicans demand more details of FBI’s search ...
World / Americas
5.
Blasts signal shift of focus to Crimea in Ukraine ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zimbabweans struggle to shift to solar as upfront costs a barrier

World / Africa

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

World / Africa

Namibia scrambles to pump oil before net-zero hits

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.