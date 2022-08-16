EU ramps up help for gas-rich Mozambique amid energy crunch

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Companies that dived into social media early reaped the rewards and the same will apply to the metaverse, which is going to affect almost every department in every company, in the same way that ...
Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Top US retailer’s revenue rose 8.4% to $152.86bn in second quarter, helped by demand for food and other essentials
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The attempt on the writer’s life is not an isolated incident; those who dared criticise Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats
Crystal Palace player tells of receiving hundreds of abusive messages after Liverpool striker sent off
Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities
The EU is planning a fivefold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy.
The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war has added impetus to Europe’s scramble for gas off Mozambique’s northern coast, where Western oil firms are planning to build a huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
The move also comes as the West seeks to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the southern African nation, three years after Russian private military firm Wagner withdrew most of its forces following a string of defeats by Islamist militants.
Mozambique has been grappling with militants linked to the Islamic State in its northernmost gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, near LNG projects worth billions of dollars.
A southern African military mission and a separate intervention by troops from Rwanda have between them managed to contain the militants’ spread since being deployed last year.
But “the situation remains very volatile and smaller-scale violent attacks have continued in various districts”, the EU document dated August 10 said.
The paper prepared by the European external action service, the EU’s de facto foreign ministry, recommends €15m of EU funding to 2024 for the mission of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), a bloc of 16 African states of which half a dozen sent troops to Mozambique.
The mission is expected to be extended for six or twelve months at a Sadc summit in Kinshasa starting on Wednesday, according to the document, which adds that EU support for the Rwandan mission would also be proposed in the coming months.
An EU spokesperson confirmed additional financial support to the Sadc mission had been proposed, but declined to comment further as the matter was still being discussed by EU governments.
The proposal needs the backing of the 27 EU governments, whose military experts are scheduled to hold a regular meeting on August 25.
A Sadc official also confirmed a request for EU support, but added countries in the bloc would continue to provide key financial support to the mission.
French oil giant Total is leading an international consortium to extract gas off north Mozambique’s shores and liquefy it at an LNG plant under construction, from where it would be exported to Europe and Asia.
Gas project threatened
Mozambique has the third-largest proven gas reserves in Africa, after Nigeria and Algeria. The EU fears that without support for the military interventions, Mozambique may again lose control of its restive north.
The EU has already pledged to provide the country’s army with an additional €45m of financial support, and has so far made available to the Sadc mission €2.9m of funding.
The fresh EU support would be limited to “equipment not designed to deliver lethal force”, including radars, mine detectors, boats and medical supplies, the EU document said, in spite of the need for lethal materiel.
Despite delays caused by militant activity, Total still plans to begin production in 2024 from gas reserves estimated in trillions of cubic feet, more than the amount of gas the EU imports annually from Russia.
Italian oil firm ENI expects to begin shipments from a nearby offshore gas field this year, using a floating LNG terminal that can process only limited amounts of gas.
Other major oil firms, including US giant ExxonMobil are also operating in the region.
The funding is also meant to discourage local authorities from seeking help again from Russia, or from China.
The EU is also supporting the training of Mozambique military forces through its own defence mission in the country.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU ramps up help for gas-rich Mozambique amid energy crunch
The EU is planning a fivefold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy.
The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war has added impetus to Europe’s scramble for gas off Mozambique’s northern coast, where Western oil firms are planning to build a huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
The move also comes as the West seeks to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the southern African nation, three years after Russian private military firm Wagner withdrew most of its forces following a string of defeats by Islamist militants.
Mozambique has been grappling with militants linked to the Islamic State in its northernmost gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, near LNG projects worth billions of dollars.
A southern African military mission and a separate intervention by troops from Rwanda have between them managed to contain the militants’ spread since being deployed last year.
But “the situation remains very volatile and smaller-scale violent attacks have continued in various districts”, the EU document dated August 10 said.
The paper prepared by the European external action service, the EU’s de facto foreign ministry, recommends €15m of EU funding to 2024 for the mission of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), a bloc of 16 African states of which half a dozen sent troops to Mozambique.
The mission is expected to be extended for six or twelve months at a Sadc summit in Kinshasa starting on Wednesday, according to the document, which adds that EU support for the Rwandan mission would also be proposed in the coming months.
An EU spokesperson confirmed additional financial support to the Sadc mission had been proposed, but declined to comment further as the matter was still being discussed by EU governments.
The proposal needs the backing of the 27 EU governments, whose military experts are scheduled to hold a regular meeting on August 25.
A Sadc official also confirmed a request for EU support, but added countries in the bloc would continue to provide key financial support to the mission.
French oil giant Total is leading an international consortium to extract gas off north Mozambique’s shores and liquefy it at an LNG plant under construction, from where it would be exported to Europe and Asia.
Gas project threatened
Mozambique has the third-largest proven gas reserves in Africa, after Nigeria and Algeria. The EU fears that without support for the military interventions, Mozambique may again lose control of its restive north.
The EU has already pledged to provide the country’s army with an additional €45m of financial support, and has so far made available to the Sadc mission €2.9m of funding.
The fresh EU support would be limited to “equipment not designed to deliver lethal force”, including radars, mine detectors, boats and medical supplies, the EU document said, in spite of the need for lethal materiel.
Despite delays caused by militant activity, Total still plans to begin production in 2024 from gas reserves estimated in trillions of cubic feet, more than the amount of gas the EU imports annually from Russia.
Italian oil firm ENI expects to begin shipments from a nearby offshore gas field this year, using a floating LNG terminal that can process only limited amounts of gas.
Other major oil firms, including US giant ExxonMobil are also operating in the region.
The funding is also meant to discourage local authorities from seeking help again from Russia, or from China.
The EU is also supporting the training of Mozambique military forces through its own defence mission in the country.
Reuters
Cyril Ramaphosa goes to DRC for Sadc summit
Sasol flags profit rise amid commodities boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zimbabweans struggle to shift to solar as upfront costs a barrier
African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned
Namibia scrambles to pump oil before net-zero hits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.