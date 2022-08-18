×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Coal’s comeback is a boost for SA

Thungela, Exxaro and Seriti are all committed to the dark rock despite the turn to renewables

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 20:09

It was a big week for SA’s coal producers, one that highlighted the complex and unexpected ways in which the energy transition is playing out — and the different ways producers are dealing with its challenges.

Thungela and Exxaro announced spectacular half-year profit increases as export coal prices soared. Seriti announced an acquisition of one of SA’s largest renewable energy players worth almost R1bn. The three are pursuing quite different strategies. Thungela, SA’s largest export coal producer, is staying in coal. Exxaro and now Seriti, which together supply two-thirds of Eskom’s coal, remain unabashedly committed to the black stuff too...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.