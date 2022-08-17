×

Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: The world is beset by climate-driven inflation

Effects are manifest over a range of processes: droughts, heat, river transport and food production

17 August 2022 - 17:04 Gracelin Baskaran

A high level of household indebtedness is reflective of a larger challenge. In the US, households owe a record-breaking $16-trillion in debt. In SA, debt to disposable income now sits at about 75%. And there’s a worrying culprit that’s here to stay: the climate.

While there are the obvious causes, such as paying off expensive cars and homes, climate change is a more worrying beast. Once deemed an ideological battle, climate change is now proving it has the force to crumble the financial stability of households, businesses and governments...

