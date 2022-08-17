UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Continent stands to be a leader not only in the adoption of the technology, but also in its innovation
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The aim is to have 65% of the business’s electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA sourced from sustainable energy by 2030
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Move seen as attempt to shore up falling popularity of ruling MPLA
The increase to a reciprocal five-match Test series will enhance the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between the two, Aussie cricket chief says
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
A high level of household indebtedness is reflective of a larger challenge. In the US, households owe a record-breaking $16-trillion in debt. In SA, debt to disposable income now sits at about 75%. And there’s a worrying culprit that’s here to stay: the climate.
While there are the obvious causes, such as paying off expensive cars and homes, climate change is a more worrying beast. Once deemed an ideological battle, climate change is now proving it has the force to crumble the financial stability of households, businesses and governments...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: The world is beset by climate-driven inflation
Effects are manifest over a range of processes: droughts, heat, river transport and food production
