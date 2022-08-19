×

National

Development Bank of Southern Africa more than doubles profits

Growth in net interest income from lending, stabilised credit losses, more cash collections and repayments from the development loans boosted profits

19 August 2022 - 14:46 Nico Gous

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) more than doubled its profits in 2022 because of growth in net interest income from lending, stabilised credit losses, more cash collections and repayments from development loans.

Net profit is up 168% to R3.8bn for the year endedJune for the finance institution, which is one of the shining lights in the failing state-owned enterprise landscape...

