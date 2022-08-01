×

National

Samuel is a disgruntled and vengeful witness, says Mpofu

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 20:36 Erin Bates

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s advocate has slated a witness before the Section 194 committee, insisting Sphelo Samuel is disgruntled, vengeful and sexist.

Dali Mpofu said Samuel was also an “unrepentant” liar who has contradicted himself in his testimony and unduly criticised Mkhwebane’s competence. ..

