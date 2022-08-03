×

National

Mkhwebane a ‘team player’, senior manager tells impeachment committee

Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog

03 August 2022 - 21:09 Ern Bates

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday received a glowing report from a senior manager in her office who studied with her at university.

Futana Tebele, who now works with the office’s CEO, first joined as a senior manager in Mkhwebane’s private office in 2017. He said they knew one another from university days and were study mates in a group of five...

