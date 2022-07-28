×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Zwane gatecrashed Mkhwebane’s birthday party, says Mpofu

Public protector’s advocate explains his presence two years after her first Vrede dairy probe

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 20:02 Erin Bates

Mosebenzi Zwane’s surprise arrival at Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s birthday party in 2020 emerged during cross-examination at the section 194 committee meeting on Thursday.  

“You cannot socialise with a person that you are investigating. It’s a sign of conflict,” said Sphelo Samuel, an attorney and senior investigator in the public protector’s office...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.