WEBINAR | Tackling corporate SA’s mental health crisis

The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
We are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions, but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Binance traders in Iran continued to use their accounts as recently as September 2021, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a huge donation and went bankrupt
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
Is SA’s workforce facing an accelerating mental wellness crisis?
The World Health Organisation suggests that in less than 10 years’ time, depression will become the globe’s biggest illness. The World Economic Forum says mental disorders already result in lost productivity of $1-trillion each year, while the World Federation for Mental Health estimates more than 10% of working people have taken time off for depression.
Better mental health means a happier and more motivated staff and higher productivity, so join Accenture SA CEO Vukani Mngxati and a panel of experts for a Business Day Dialogue on July 21, where they’ll be discussing the state of mental health in SA, what the impact of this is on the country’s workforce, and explore solutions.
The discussion will take place online and be broadcast on Business Day TV at a later date.
Date: July 21
Time: 10.30am — 11.30am
Location: Online
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WEBINAR | Tackling corporate SA’s mental health crisis
Register for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Accenture SA, on July 21
Is SA’s workforce facing an accelerating mental wellness crisis?
The World Health Organisation suggests that in less than 10 years’ time, depression will become the globe’s biggest illness. The World Economic Forum says mental disorders already result in lost productivity of $1-trillion each year, while the World Federation for Mental Health estimates more than 10% of working people have taken time off for depression.
Better mental health means a happier and more motivated staff and higher productivity, so join Accenture SA CEO Vukani Mngxati and a panel of experts for a Business Day Dialogue on July 21, where they’ll be discussing the state of mental health in SA, what the impact of this is on the country’s workforce, and explore solutions.
The discussion will take place online and be broadcast on Business Day TV at a later date.
Event details
Date: July 21
Time: 10.30am — 11.30am
Location: Online
Click here to register for this FREE virtual event.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.