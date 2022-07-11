×

WEBINAR | Tackling corporate SA’s mental health crisis

Register for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Accenture SA, on July 21

11 July 2022 - 12:33
Mental health in the workplace – corporate SA’s hidden problem? Picture: Shutterstock
Mental health in the workplace – corporate SA’s hidden problem? Picture: Shutterstock

Is SA’s workforce facing an accelerating mental wellness crisis?

The World Health Organisation suggests that in less than 10 years’ time, depression will become the globe’s biggest illness. The World Economic Forum says mental disorders already result in lost productivity of $1-trillion each year, while the World Federation for Mental Health estimates more than 10% of working people have taken time off for depression.

Better mental health means a happier and more motivated staff and higher productivity, so join Accenture SA CEO Vukani Mngxati and a panel of experts for a Business Day Dialogue on July 21, where they’ll be discussing the state of mental health in SA, what the impact of this is on the country’s workforce, and explore solutions. 

The discussion will take place online and be broadcast on Business Day TV at a later date.

Event details

Date: July 21

Time: 10.30am — 11.30am

Location: Online

Click here to register for this FREE virtual event.

