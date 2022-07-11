Gold falls on strengthened dollar, threat of big Fed rate hike

The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
We are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions, but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Binance traders in Iran continued to use their accounts as recently as September 2021, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a huge donation and went bankrupt
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday, lingering near a recent nine-month low, after strong US job market data last week boosted the dollar and the likelihood of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,737.39 per ounce, as of 9.30am GMT. US gold futures also dipped 0.3% to $1,736.30. The dollar rose about 0.5% and hovered near a 20-year peak seen on Friday, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal among overseas buyers.
The jobs report published on Friday tempered some of the recessionary fears that were starting to cast doubts over how far the Fed could go in terms of tightening, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
A strong labour market is often considered a healthy economic indicator and gives the central bank more ammunition for another big hike, in turn pushing gold lower, analysts said.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he “fully” supports another three quarters of a percentage point rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting later this month. However, growing pessimism over the state of some economies in Asia, and geopolitical instability to some extent, mitigate gold’s losses, as bullion remains the go-to safe haven during times of trouble, Evangelista added.
Central banks in Canada and New Zealand are expected to tighten further this week.
“While gold prices remain below $1,753/oz, it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards. Though there is some support around $1,730 ... given the bearish trend overall, any upside is likely to be a retracement at best,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $19.25 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.6% to $882.78 and palladium slipped 2.2% to $2,133.45.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold falls on strengthened dollar, threat of big Fed rate hike
The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday, lingering near a recent nine-month low, after strong US job market data last week boosted the dollar and the likelihood of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,737.39 per ounce, as of 9.30am GMT. US gold futures also dipped 0.3% to $1,736.30. The dollar rose about 0.5% and hovered near a 20-year peak seen on Friday, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal among overseas buyers.
The jobs report published on Friday tempered some of the recessionary fears that were starting to cast doubts over how far the Fed could go in terms of tightening, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
A strong labour market is often considered a healthy economic indicator and gives the central bank more ammunition for another big hike, in turn pushing gold lower, analysts said.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he “fully” supports another three quarters of a percentage point rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting later this month. However, growing pessimism over the state of some economies in Asia, and geopolitical instability to some extent, mitigate gold’s losses, as bullion remains the go-to safe haven during times of trouble, Evangelista added.
Central banks in Canada and New Zealand are expected to tighten further this week.
“While gold prices remain below $1,753/oz, it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards. Though there is some support around $1,730 ... given the bearish trend overall, any upside is likely to be a retracement at best,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $19.25 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.6% to $882.78 and palladium slipped 2.2% to $2,133.45.
Reuters
Gold treads water as rampant dollar suppresses demand
Gold edges higher but on track for weekly loss
Softer dollar gives gold prices a breather
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices fall as markets brace for new mass Covid-19 testing in China
Asian shares mostly slide as investors await US inflation report
Gold treads water as rampant dollar suppresses demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.