Here’s how much ministers have allegedly spent on food, entertainment and accommodation under Ramaphosa

The DA has again slammed cabinet ministers for allegedly splurging hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This week the party issued a statement accusing 18 ANC ministers, deputy ministers and their departments of allegedly spending R1.4bn on catering, entertainment and accommodation since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government took office on May 19 2019.

According to DA MP Leon Schreiber, the information was obtained through parliamentary questions.

Schreiber said over the past three years, which citizens mostly spent under lockdown, the ANC national government allegedly spent at least R1.2bn on accommodation, R157m on catering and R12m on entertainment for ministers, deputy ministers and others employed by national government departments.

“While millions of South Africans go to bed hungry, ANC cadres kept partying on taxpayer money all throughout lockdown,” he said.

This is how much, according to the DA, departments allegedly spent on catering, entertainment and accommodation combined:

The biggest spenders

Department of justice & correctional services — R293m;

Departments of human settlements and water & sanitation — R252m;

Department of basic education — R149m;

Department of home affairs — R149m;

Department of forestry, fisheries & the environment — R137m, and;

Department of international relations & co-operation — R127m.

What other departments have allegedly spent