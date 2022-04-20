National Put relief materials and funds into credible hands, parties tell Zikalala DA and IFP call for a transparent procurement process amid demands for KwaZulu-Natal premier to resign B L Premium

Opposition political parties and independent watchdog bodies have called on KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala to entrust the stewardship of flood relief efforts and funds to credible independent bodies and allow for transparency on all procurement opportunities to avoid corruption.

The DA in the province has asked that Zikalala step down, and called for an independent investigation into what they called “his unethical and misleading conduct” during the past week when he allegedly arranged for a water tanker to be stationed outside his home for his family’s personal use...