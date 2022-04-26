Parliament sets up committee to oversee government’s flood response
The motion to establish the committee was unanimously supported by all parties and all provinces
26 April 2022 - 13:34
The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted unanimously on Tuesday to establish a joint ad hoc committee to oversee the implementation of relief measures to address the aftermath of the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of the Eastern Cape.
All political parties and all provinces supported the establishment of the ad hoc committee on flood disaster relief and recovery. The DA in particular wants parliamentary oversight of government spending to ensure that there is not a repeat of the corruption that plagued Covid-19 expenditure...
