National Ramaphosa and Eskom clear the air after spate of recriminations The president says government supports the work of the power utility and its employees

As President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to assure the Eskom board and staff that they have the state’s backing, the power utility warned SA that rolling power cuts could return at short notice due to a constrained national power grid.

Just a few days after the department of public enterprises launched a public attack on board member and Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso for being “unprofessional”, Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter on Monday to defuse the matter and acknowledge that policy mistakes and state capture were responsible for more than a decade of load-shedding...