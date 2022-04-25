Ramaphosa and Eskom clear the air after spate of recriminations
The president says government supports the work of the power utility and its employees
25 April 2022 - 13:08
UPDATED 25 April 2022 - 22:52
As President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to assure the Eskom board and staff that they have the state’s backing, the power utility warned SA that rolling power cuts could return at short notice due to a constrained national power grid.
Just a few days after the department of public enterprises launched a public attack on board member and Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso for being “unprofessional”, Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter on Monday to defuse the matter and acknowledge that policy mistakes and state capture were responsible for more than a decade of load-shedding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now