UKRAINE WAR
SA and US not as far apart as some think, says president’s security adviser
The US has also expressed its ‘continued readiness to work closely with SA to address the crisis in Ukraine’
26 April 2022 - 13:18
UPDATED 27 April 2022 - 23:45
SA diplomats say they are confident that efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, and to align SA’s view with that of Western democracies, are moving in the right direction.
That is despite an apparent misunderstanding with the US, which sparked speculation that SA had abandoned its neutral stance to take a harder line against Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, which has killed thousands and forced more than 5-million people from their homes...
