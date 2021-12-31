Most-read stories of 2021

The world was always going to stage a fightback against Covid-19 in 2021.

Since the first vaccines were given the green light a year ago, life beyond lockdowns and face masks appeared to be a reality in the near future.

At home, there were more than a few defining moments in our fight against the virus. But looking back — through power outages and an insurrection — 2021 may not be remembered for a return to a semblance of normal.

These were BD’s most-read stories of the past year.

1. After a day of high drama at Nkandla, the police would prepare to implement the order of the Constitutional Court to arrest the former head of state.