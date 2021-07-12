National Free Zuma protests lay waste to KwaZulu-Natal Business and community leaders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency and deploy the army to restore law and order BL PREMIUM

While former president Jacob Zuma is serving 15 months in jail at the Escourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court after refusing to appear before the state capture commission, those claiming to be his supporters and demanding his release unleashed havoc on the streets of Durban and surrounding areas, instigating social unrest and bringing the province to its knees.

The province once labelled the “killing fields” due to political violence in the early 1980s and late 1990s, is again being laid to waste by rampant lawlessness, with widespread looting of malls, bottle stores and retail outlets and businesses being razed to the ground. This time the unrest has been sparked by internal party battles and involves supporters of a former leader of the ruling party...