National Police ready to arrest defiant Zuma as he fails to hand himself over Former president says he'll sleep at home and calls sentence a travesty of justice BL PREMIUM

After a day of high drama at Nkandla, the homestead of former president Jacob Zuma, the police would prepare to implement the order of the Constitutional Court to arrest the former head of state, a police ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Zuma was ordered by the court to hand himself over for arrest on Sunday. Failing that the court ordered that he be arrested within three days of the deadline. Amid crowds of cheering supporters brandishing traditional Zulu weapons, and some with handguns, Zuma delivered a defiant address and said he “would sleep at home”...