LAWYER ANTICIPATES APEX COURT DECISION
Jacob Zuma could be out of jail within three weeks, lawyer says
Zuma wants the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision that saw him jailed at Estcourt prison two weeks ago
19 July 2021 - 14:50
Former president Jacob Zuma’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, has told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that his client could be out of jail in a matter of weeks.
Mpofu asked for up to three weeks’ postponement saying his client’s circumstances might change. “You never know. Maybe the client would be out of jail by then. Nobody knows,” he said, referring to an outstanding judgment Zuma is expecting from the Constitutional Court. “I expect that court, given the history of how it has dealt with the matter, to prioritise that judgment.”..
