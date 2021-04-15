National Sassa delays Covid-19 grant payment to millions for a month Administrative burdens have prevented the agency from paying the March grants BL PREMIUM

Just less than 6-million poor people who rely on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant for their survival will not get their March payment until the end of April because of delays experienced by the government agency that pays them.

At end-April the beneficiaries will get a double payment for March and April, a spokesperson for the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), Paseka Letsatsi, said on Thursday...