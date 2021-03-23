National AVIATION SAA probed after ‘extraordinarily dangerous’ take-off The incident was reported to the SA Civil Aviation Authority three weeks after the flight, which had originally been barred from take-off BL PREMIUM

The SAA flight that collected the country’s second batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels last month experienced an “extraordinarily dangerous” event on take-off, which was reported to the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) only three weeks later.

The Airbus A340-600, which was originally barred from take-off by Sacaa for reasons including that the SAA pilots did not have the recent flight hours required, eventually flew to Brussels on February 24, after receiving an unprecedented number of exemptions from the authority...