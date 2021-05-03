National Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule The backing from the officials also cements the president’s influence in the party BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the “unequivocal” backing of the ANC’s top six that secretary-general Ace Magashule must “immediately” step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.

Business Day understands this was the response of five out of six ANC officials when Magashule informed them on Sunday night that he would not voluntarily vacate office, despite a national executive committee ruling that those facing criminal charges must step aside or face suspension...