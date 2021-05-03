Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule
The backing from the officials also cements the president’s influence in the party
03 May 2021 - 20:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the “unequivocal” backing of the ANC’s top six that secretary-general Ace Magashule must “immediately” step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.
Business Day understands this was the response of five out of six ANC officials when Magashule informed them on Sunday night that he would not voluntarily vacate office, despite a national executive committee ruling that those facing criminal charges must step aside or face suspension...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now