Ramaphosa poised to dismiss Zweli Mkhize over multimillion-rand tenders scandal
President to receive report on Wednesday from SIU on irregular Digital Vibes contract
29 June 2021 - 05:10
In a decision aimed at sending a signal against corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to permanently remove health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has been engulfed in a scandal involving a multimillion-rand contract irregularly awarded to associates of his.
Business Day has been told that Ramaphosa, who asked Mkhize to take a leave of absence earlier in June, “consulted widely” and decided on an “informed decision to remove” Mkhize, a move he thought would set “an example” and strengthen the credibility of his reform agenda...
