National Ramaphosa poised to dismiss Zweli Mkhize over multimillion-rand tenders scandal President to receive report on Wednesday from SIU on irregular Digital Vibes contract BL PREMIUM

In a decision aimed at sending a signal against corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to permanently remove health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has been engulfed in a scandal involving a multimillion-rand contract irregularly awarded to associates of his.

Business Day has been told that Ramaphosa, who asked Mkhize to take a leave of absence earlier in June, “consulted widely” and decided on an “informed decision to remove” Mkhize, a move he thought would set “an example” and strengthen the credibility of his reform agenda...