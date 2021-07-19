National Companies seek to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal and even SA Durban business chamber says anxious investors are wary after government failed to protect them during unrest BL PREMIUM

Unrest has dealt a severe blow to investor confidence, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned as it engages with several companies seeking to divest from the province and possibly the country.

Mpume Langa, first vice-president of the chamber, told Business Day on Monday that the chamber is in discussions with anxious investors...