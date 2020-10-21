Takeup of jobs incentive smaller than anticipated
Monthly revenue numbers indicate that while the additional benefit did make an impact it was insubstantial
21 October 2020 - 18:52
Indications are that few companies took advantage of the enhanced employment tax incentive (ETI) offered by the Treasury over the first few months of the lockdown and the benefit has now returned to its former size.
The employment tax incentive is a cost-sharing benefit that enables employers to deduct a specified amount from PAYE for every new worker under 30 for the first two years of employment who earns below the threshold of R6,500.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now