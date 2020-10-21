National Takeup of jobs incentive smaller than anticipated Monthly revenue numbers indicate that while the additional benefit did make an impact it was insubstantial BL PREMIUM

Indications are that few companies took advantage of the enhanced employment tax incentive (ETI) offered by the Treasury over the first few months of the lockdown and the benefit has now returned to its former size.

The employment tax incentive is a cost-sharing benefit that enables employers to deduct a specified amount from PAYE for every new worker under 30 for the first two years of employment who earns below the threshold of R6,500.