Economy Fewer businesses than expected have taken advantage of tax relief The Treasury is mulling extending the measures put in place to ameliorate the effect of Covid-19

Fewer SA businesses than expected have taken advantage of tax relief measures put in place due to Covid-19, and these measures may be extended by a month or two, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told Business Day TV on Wednesday.

The Treasury raised the possibility (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-07-14-treasury-ponders-extending-covid-19-tax-relief-measures/) of an extension during a joint meeting of parliament’s two finance committees on Tuesday, saying an extension would depend on the duration of SA’s lockdown.