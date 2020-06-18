National Dali Mpofu accuses state of sending children into ‘raging fire’ amid Covid-19 The advocate is leading the first major legal challenge to reopening schools as SA’s active coronavirus cases rank 10th in the world BL PREMIUM

Advocate Dali Mpofu — who is representing Mmusi Maimane and the One SA Movement in the first major legal challenge to the reopening of schools — has accused the state of sending children into a “raging fire” by asking them to return to classrooms as Covid-19 infections soar.

“No responsible government that sticks to its constitutional obligations can do that,” Mpofu argued on Thursday morning.