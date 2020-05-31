Reopening of schools postponed to June 8, says education department

The reopening of schools for grade 7s and matrics has been postponed by a week, the basic education department announced on Sunday evening.

The Western Cape, however, has insisted that its schools would start on June 1 (Monday), the government's initial resumption date.

But the national education department insisted a “substantial number of schools” were not ready, saying in some provinces, “personal protective equipment for learners in particular, had not been received; and some schools had not been made ready for the arrival of teachers and learners.”

The national department said the coming week should be used to continue preparations for the opening of schools.

“This whole coming week must be used for the proper orientation and training of teachers, the mopping and ramping of all supply chain matters, and final touches to the readiness of each facility for the arrival of learners.

“The date on which grade 7 and grade 12 learners have to report back to school, is June 8 2020.

“We have, however, received reports that indicate that some learners in boarding schools have already arrived. We urge the schools to continue with orientation of the learners in terms of the health and safety procedures that should be in place,” the department said in a statement.