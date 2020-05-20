National Eskom finally compelled to shut down and repair polluting Kendal units Power utility’s coal-fired power stations kill about 320 people a year, but shutting two problem units may hit power supply BL PREMIUM

Eskom has been instructed to shut and repair two polluting units at its Kendal power station after years of chronic noncompliance with emissions limits.

The compliance notice, issued by forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy, relates to Kendal’s emissions of particulate matter, which is known to cause respiratory diseases.