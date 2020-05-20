Eskom finally compelled to shut down and repair polluting Kendal units
Power utility’s coal-fired power stations kill about 320 people a year, but shutting two problem units may hit power supply
20 May 2020 - 18:53
Eskom has been instructed to shut and repair two polluting units at its Kendal power station after years of chronic noncompliance with emissions limits.
The compliance notice, issued by forestry, fisheries & environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy, relates to Kendal’s emissions of particulate matter, which is known to cause respiratory diseases.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now