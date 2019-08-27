Review of Police Service Act underway, says police minister

A review of the SA Police Service Act is underway with amendments expected to be made in the current financial year, police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

The review of the act is aimed at aligning the legislation to all relevant policies including the National Development Plan (NDP), the 2016 white paper on policing, and the 2016 white paper on safety and security, as well as with the constitution as some sections of the existing act are based on provisions of the interim constitution of 1993.

Cele said in reply to a question from ANC MP Zukiswa Ncitha in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the amendments also address the matters raised in the Constitutional Court judgment in the case brought by the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The judgment found that sections of the act are unconstitutional and ordered their immediate deletion. These sections related to the establishment and operation of the directorate of priority crime investigations (the Hawks).

The Helen Suzman Foundation successfully argued several years ago before the Constitutional Court that the act, as amended, failed to secure an adequate degree of structural and operational independence for the Hawks, which is required to be a dedicated anti-corruption agency.

The act was first successfully challenged in the Constitutional Court in 2011 in the case of Glenister versus then president Jacob Zuma. The Zuma administration then amended the act, but the Helen Suzman Foundation challenged these amendments in court as not meeting the requirements of the Constitutional Court judgment.

The Constitutional Court found in the Helen Suzman matter that the amended act did not insulate the Hawks from potential political interference by the executive. For instance, the act gave the minister the power to suspend and remove the head of the Hawks.

The court also found that the amended act failed to provide the Hawks with a clear mandate to fight corruption. It found that the provision by vesting a power in the national police commissioner to prescribe part of what the Hawks are to do, was a constitutionally impermissible encroachment and interference into the operational space of the Hawks and thus at odds with an adequately independent anti-corruption unit.

