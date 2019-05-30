The men and women Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to serve SA

In April 2017, he ordered ANC MPs to toe the party line and not follow their conscience in the fifth no-confidence motion against Zuma.

Mthembu argued at the time that voting to remove the scandal-prone Zuma, described as a constitutional delinquent by his detractors, would be tantamount to “throwing a nuclear bomb” on the SA government.

However, as the political tectonic plates started to shift in Ramaphosa’s favour, who was Zuma’s deputy at the time, Mthembu’s rhetoric started to change as well.

In the build-up to the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017, Mthembu told Reuters that whoever the party chose, the incoming leadership should tell Zuma to go.

In March 2019, Mthembu issued an apology that the ANC caucus supported unlawful decisions, including adopting a report exonerating Zuma from paying for non-security upgrades at his sprawling Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, 55, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons will disabilities

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane served as minister of rural development and land reform from 2018 to 2019, and served as the minister of international relations from 2014 to 2018.

Politically she was an active member of the UDF and served in the various structures of the Mass Democratic Movement and the ANC underground structures in 1980s.

She is currently a member of the ANC NEC, its NWC and the ANCWL.

She came under fire for granting former Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe, diplomatic immunity after she was charged with assaulting a woman in Sandton.

Pravin Gordhan, 70, public enterprises minister