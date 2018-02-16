Union furious as Zwane fires regional manager for trying to close Gupta-linked mine

The Department of Mineral Resources has dismissed its Mpumalanga regional manager, Aubrey Tshivhandekano, at the gates of the Koornfontein colliery, owned by the Gupta-linked Tegeta Resources, as he was about to issue the mine a notice for non-compliance with its mining rights.

National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union was furious at Tshivhandekano’s dismissal on Thursday for standing up for workers’ rights at the mine where salaries were either late or partially paid.

The letter of dismissal handed to Tshivhandekano by department officials was signed by the department’s director-general, Thabo Mokoena, on the instruction of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, and was designed to stop the issuance of the notice, which could close the colliery, he said.

It is understood that Tshivhandekano had also recently visited the controversial Optimum colliery owned by Tegeta, where a similar notice was being prepared for non-compliance with its mining licence.