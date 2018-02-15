The Guptas feel the heat as the Hawks finally swoop

She was advised the contract was irregular and needed reviewing. Legal opinion found the contract was irregular because proper procurement processes hadn’t been followed and it wasn’t budgeted for.

Of the R220m paid to the project, only R2.4m was actually used for farming. The rest was siphoned off to the Gupta family and their associates through a constellation of companies and bank accounts.

Some of it was allegedly laundered via front companies in the United Arab Emirates before being used to bankroll the Gupta wedding at Sun City. One payment of R10m went directly to the personal bank account of Atul Gupta.

Dumisani Cele, a Treasury official who began to investigate the payments in 2013, immediately ran into stiff headwinds from the start.

The head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe, who had been appointed to oversee the project, declared a departmental dispute and refused to co-operate.

AFU investigators later found that Thabethe could provide no evidence of the research he’d claimed to have done to motivate for the project.

Thabethe’s chief financial officer, Seipati Dlamini, warned Cele that his questions could get him killed, according to the AFU’s papers.

One official who asked awkward questions about the project, Free State agriculture department auditor Moses Chaka, reportedly died from his wounds after being hijacked and dragged down the road tied to his bakkie.

No conclusive evidence has been found linking Chaka’s death to the Gupta looting scheme in Vrede. But amaBhungane recently reported that his family pointed to suspicious delays in investigating the case, which are continuing even though the case has been referred to an inquest court.

Despite the threats and lack of co-operation he faced, Cele established that the department had signed off on the deal without followed its own supply chain rules and failed to provide valid reasons for deviating from them.

Cele concluded that Thabethe and Dlamini had abused their powers in appointing Estina to run the project. Even more damning, he found there were no beneficiaries.

Zwane is directly implicated in this massive looting scheme.

In his affidavit, AFU senior investigator Sam Schalkwyk said Zwane had identified a 4,400ha state-owned farm, Krynaauwlust, near Vrede in the Free State that could be leased rent free to the project for 99 years. It was located in a remote area and was "specifically chosen in order to avoid detection".

"The project was specifically chosen on the advice of the then MEC" even though a feasibility study said the land wasn’t suitable for a dairy, Schalkwyk concluded.

Later, when Zwane became mineral resources minister, he appointed Dlamini as his chief of staff and then as a deputy director with the power to approve or revoke mining licences, allegedly without following proper procedures.

More details of the Gupta family’s audacious looting scheme will be aired in court as this case unfolds. If anything, this case should highlight the need to rebuild a professionally run criminal justice system free of political interference.

