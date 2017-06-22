National

Zuma sets up state capture inquiry

22 June 2017 - 15:50 Thabo Mokone

President Jacob Zuma has agreed to institute a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Zuma announced this a short while ago while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly.

He says he will provide details in a few days.

"We have taken the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry...we are moving as fast as possible on this matter."

This is a developing story.

Summoned to testify by Parliament: Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma

The inquiry is broadening its scope to probe state capture and potentially the leaked e-mails
