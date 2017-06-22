Zuma sets up state capture inquiry
22 June 2017 - 15:50
President Jacob Zuma has agreed to institute a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
Zuma announced this a short while ago while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly.
He says he will provide details in a few days.
"We have taken the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry...we are moving as fast as possible on this matter."
This is a developing story.
