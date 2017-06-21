Gupta e-mails, coal contracts in Parliament’s sights as it forges ahead with Eskom inquiry

Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee is forging ahead with its inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom.

It is the first parliamentary committee that will tackle the stream of allegations of state capture emerging from leaked Gupta e-mails and the report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The committee adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry on Wednesday, and the inquiry will get under way in August, after Parliament’s midterm recess.

It has been given the go-ahead by Parliament’s presiding officers and is expected to last a month or more.