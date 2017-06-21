National

Gupta e-mails, coal contracts in Parliament’s sights as it forges ahead with Eskom inquiry

21 June 2017 - 12:31 Linda Ensor
An electricity network at a transformer station at sunrise. Picture: ISTOCK
Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee is forging ahead with its inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom.

It is the first parliamentary committee that will tackle the stream of allegations of state capture emerging from leaked Gupta e-mails and the report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The committee adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry on Wednesday, and the inquiry will get under way in August, after Parliament’s midterm recess.

It has been given the go-ahead by Parliament’s presiding officers and is expected to last a month or more.

The inquiry has the support of all political parties, which acting chairperson Zukiswa Rantho stressed had to act in a nonpartisan way in conducting the investigation.

In terms of the rules of Parliament, a portfolio committee has the power to summon witnesses to present evidence under oath and to submit documents.

The aim of the inquiry would be to look into the ability of Eskom to discharge its fiduciary duties. In this regard it will look into the financial status and sustainability of the utility, the reappointment of former CE Brian Molefe and the determination of his retirement package.

It will also examine the response by Eskom to Madonsela’s report, State of Capture.

The inquiry will address governance and ethics challenges, and whether remuneration levels are market related. It will also investigate the coal contracts and the leaked Gupta e-mails relating to Eskom.

