Gupta e-mails, coal contracts in Parliament’s sights as it forges ahead with Eskom inquiry
Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee is forging ahead with its inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom.
It is the first parliamentary committee that will tackle the stream of allegations of state capture emerging from leaked Gupta e-mails and the report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
The committee adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry on Wednesday, and the inquiry will get under way in August, after Parliament’s midterm recess.
It has been given the go-ahead by Parliament’s presiding officers and is expected to last a month or more.
The inquiry has the support of all political parties, which acting chairperson Zukiswa Rantho stressed had to act in a nonpartisan way in conducting the investigation.
In terms of the rules of Parliament, a portfolio committee has the power to summon witnesses to present evidence under oath and to submit documents.
The aim of the inquiry would be to look into the ability of Eskom to discharge its fiduciary duties. In this regard it will look into the financial status and sustainability of the utility, the reappointment of former CE Brian Molefe and the determination of his retirement package.
It will also examine the response by Eskom to Madonsela’s report, State of Capture.
The inquiry will address governance and ethics challenges, and whether remuneration levels are market related. It will also investigate the coal contracts and the leaked Gupta e-mails relating to Eskom.
The agreed-upon terms of reference go beyond the initial concept of the committee, which was initially restricted to the reappointment of Molefe as CE and his retirement package. It has been broadened to include all allegations of state capture, including the coal contracts.
The committee has agreed on the documents that it will seek — including minutes of board meetings relating to Molefe’s early retirement and reappointment, and the legal advice relating to that, as well as all seven investigation reports into maladministration at Eskom, including the original, unsanitised Denton and PwC reports.
Also included are the minutes of all board meetings relating to contracts with Optimum Coal and Impulse International, as well as those dealing with the allegations of nepotism against group executive for generation Mashile Koko. The coal contracts themselves will also have to be submitted.
A list of witnesses has been drawn up including present and former chairpersons, CEs, group executives and board members — including Molefe and Ben Ngubane — and could be expanded to include Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta brothers, Atul and Ajay.
IFP chief whip Narend Singh raised concern about the need for human and financial resources to back up the committee’s inquiry. This would include legal advisers, forensic investigators and researchers.
Please login or register to comment.