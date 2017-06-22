Parliament to probe Eskom’s irregularities and Gupta links

Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee is forging ahead with its inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom.

It is the first parliamentary committee that will tackle the stream of allegations of state capture emerging from leaked Gupta e-mails and the report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The inquiry could see President Jacob Zuma’s son and Gupta associate Duduzane Zuma as well at the Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay being called as witnesses.

The committee adopted on Wednesday the terms of reference for the inquiry that will get under way in August after Parliament’s mid-term recess.

It has been given the go-ahead by Parliament’s presiding officers and is expected to last a month or more.

The committee’s inquiry has also been endorsed by National Assembly chairman of committees Cedric Frolick, who has urged portfolio committees to investigate allegations of state capture urgently.