EFF guns for ‘Gupta pawns’, halts Acsa board meeting

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi cancelled a board meeting of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) scheduled to be held on Tuesday after he had received a letter of demand from the EFF to remove directors it says are “pawns” and “henchmen” in the Gupta family’s state-capture project.

The party says the Guptas “captured” the Acsa board because the family wanted to benefit from a R51bn runway upgrade project the state entity was about to embark on and to gain control of the luxury terminal at OR Tambo airport owned by the Oppenheimer family’s aviation company, Fireblade.

It is understood the Gupta family has set its sights on a R3.5bn tender to upgrade a runway at Cape Town International Airport.

The letter seen by Business Day warns Maswanganyi that the EFF would interdict the directors from attending Tuesday’s meeting if it went ahead before the party brought an application on Friday to have them removed.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: EFF forces cancellation of Acsa board meeting

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe.

*Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.