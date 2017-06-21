National

EFF guns for ‘Gupta pawns’, halts Acsa board meeting

The party accuses the Guptas of capturing Airports Company SA directors for a tender and demands the transport minister remove ‘pawns’

21 June 2017 - 05:47 Stephan Hofstatter
Joe Maswanganyi. File Picture: SUPPLILED
Joe Maswanganyi. File Picture: SUPPLILED

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi cancelled a board meeting of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) scheduled to be held on Tuesday after he had received a letter of demand from the EFF to remove directors it says are “pawns” and “henchmen” in the Gupta family’s state-capture project.

The party says the Guptas “captured” the Acsa board because the family wanted to benefit from a R51bn runway upgrade project the state entity was about to embark on and to gain control of the luxury terminal at OR Tambo airport owned by the Oppenheimer family’s aviation company, Fireblade.

It is understood the Gupta family has set its sights on a R3.5bn tender to upgrade a runway at Cape Town International Airport.

The letter seen by Business Day warns Maswanganyi that the EFF would interdict the directors from attending Tuesday’s meeting if it went ahead before the party brought an application on Friday to have them removed.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: EFF forces cancellation of Acsa board meeting

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe.

*Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

MPs united in anger over Gigaba’s naturalisation of Guptas

MPs proposed summoning the former home affairs minister, the incumbent and the director-general, after no-shows at a meeting to interrogate Gigaba’s ...
National
18 hours ago

PALESA MORUDU: Charge the crooked to straighten out SA

No commission or conference will remove the cancer because it has spread too far and has destroyed the capacity of the state
Opinion
1 day ago

Opposition calls for one inquiry on state capture

DA, EFF and UDM demand an over-arching parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate all the state capture allegations
National
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Public protector overstepped on Reserve Bank, ...
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane supports controversial adviser ...
National
3.
EFF forces ‘cancellation of Acsa board meeting
National
4.
Zwane insists ANC was consulted on Mining Charter ...
National

Related Articles

Mmusi Maimane calls state capture probe ‘a veneer’ of an investigation
National

EDITORIAL: Probity in Fica amendment battle drowns out Pip squeaks
Opinion / Editorials

E-mails suggest Denel tried to frustrate Oppenheimers in airport Fireblade deal
National

Gigaba re-enters fray with Oppenheimers' Fireblade
Companies

'Suitcase full of diamonds' led to Oppenheimer fall out with Guptas
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Terminal U-turn baffles Fireblade
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.