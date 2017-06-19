Parliament tells committees to investigate state capture claims and report back

Parliament has resolved to instruct various portfolio committees to investigate state capture allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament said that parliamentary committees had been directed to urgently probe the allegations and report back to the National Assembly.

The house chairperson of committees, Cedric Frolick, had written to the chairpersons of portfolio committees on home affairs, mineral resources, public enterprises and transport, advising them to — within the parameters of Parliament’s rules — ensure immediate engagement with the concerned ministers to ensure that the legislature got to the bottom of the allegations.

"While no specific deadline has been set for the submission of the outcome of these investigations, the committees have been urged to begin with the work and report their recommendations to the house urgently," the statement read.