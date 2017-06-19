Parliament tells committees to investigate state capture claims and report back
Parliament has resolved to instruct various portfolio committees to investigate state capture allegations.
In a statement on Monday, Parliament said that parliamentary committees had been directed to urgently probe the allegations and report back to the National Assembly.
The house chairperson of committees, Cedric Frolick, had written to the chairpersons of portfolio committees on home affairs, mineral resources, public enterprises and transport, advising them to — within the parameters of Parliament’s rules — ensure immediate engagement with the concerned ministers to ensure that the legislature got to the bottom of the allegations.
"While no specific deadline has been set for the submission of the outcome of these investigations, the committees have been urged to begin with the work and report their recommendations to the house urgently," the statement read.
"Parliament, as a representative body of the people of SA, shoulders the constitutional responsibility of ensuring that matters of major public interest are dealt with as expected by the people," Parliament said in the statement.
A collection of recently leaked e-mail correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates, including ministers and President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, have shown how the Gupta’s have influenced government operations and scored lucrative deals from state-owned entities.
The state capture allegations have led to renewed calls from the opposition parties and various other groups for Zuma to step down.
Last week, the DA called for the establishment of a parliamentary ad hoc committee to look into the allegations. DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said at the time that the committee should be able to summon any document to be served before it; summon any person to appear before it, under oath; receive petitions or submissions from interested persons; and conduct public hearings into any relevant matter pertaining.
Furthermore, he said, the committee should be empowered to call Zuma and the Guptas to give testimony, and it should not hesitate to do so.
Please login or register to comment.