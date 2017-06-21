He called her decision to ask for a review of the Reserve Bank’s independent powers in managing the currency an "overreach".

“On the powers of the Reserve Bank and the Constitution‚ I think that’s Public Protector overreach. The Reserve Bank is right in reviewing it [ in court] because that’s the only way you can challenge this‚ you can review properly.” He warned of dire economic implications of her decision.

Mantashe added: “The Reserve Bank is doing its work. The mistake we can commit in South Africa‚ which is popular‚ is to play around with the institution that gives us credibility‚ and we lose that credibility‚ immediately we’ll battle economically.”

2. Criticism of Zuma's firing of Gordhan

When President Jacob Zuma reshuffled the cabinet and fired his nemesis‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ and for the first time ever consulted with the ANC top 6‚ senior ANC leaders were critical of the decison.