Eight incidents that show how the ANC is going to war with Zuma and his allies
There was a time when the party projected unity at all costs. These days, it's every man or woman for themselves
As tensions in the ANC became public‚ many senior politicians are speaking out against Jacob Zuma and his allies.
Here are eight recent incidents which illustrate how deep the tensions run.
1. Mantashe takes on the Public Protector
ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ who is now facing the organisation’s integrity committee‚ criticised new public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
He called her decision to ask for a review of the Reserve Bank’s independent powers in managing the currency an "overreach".
“On the powers of the Reserve Bank and the Constitution‚ I think that’s Public Protector overreach. The Reserve Bank is right in reviewing it [ in court] because that’s the only way you can challenge this‚ you can review properly.” He warned of dire economic implications of her decision.
Mantashe added: “The Reserve Bank is doing its work. The mistake we can commit in South Africa‚ which is popular‚ is to play around with the institution that gives us credibility‚ and we lose that credibility‚ immediately we’ll battle economically.”
2. Criticism of Zuma's firing of Gordhan
When President Jacob Zuma reshuffled the cabinet and fired his nemesis‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ and for the first time ever consulted with the ANC top 6‚ senior ANC leaders were critical of the decison.
This is what Mantashe had to say about Zuma's decision:
"We were given a list that was complete and my own view as the secretary general‚ I felt like this list has been developed somewhere else and it's given to us to legitimise it‚" Mantashe told Eyewitness News at the time.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize also crticised the decision in public.
3. MPs climb into Gigaba
Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and his Home Affairs Director General‚ Mkuseli Apleni‚ this week also faced criticism for not appearing in parliament before the portfolio committee of home affairs.
The committee was investigating Gigaba's early granting of Gupta's citizenship.
African National Congress MP Maesela Kekana said: "We are not here to compromise our integrity. This thing of the DG and minister not being here is total disrespect. These people need to be here to clarify. This is a matter of public interest."
4. Kodwa questions mining charter
Zizi Kodwa‚ ANC spokesman‚ criticised the mining charter released in June saying the requirement of 30% black empowerment must not lead to a "jobs bloodbath". The charter was spearheaded by Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
He noted the industry had lost 60‚000 jobs in the last few years.
The charter is extremely stringent and specifies what percent of shares must be held by black mining communities‚ black workers and black businessmen and what can be done with the money once these shares are sold.
Mining analysts have criticised the charter as being so stringent it will scare away investment‚ prevent lending and reduce mining in the country. They have argued that there was a lack of consultation and that the charter is not implementable. The Chamber of Mines announced it was going to court to interdict the charter‚ within hours of its release.
Kodwa said: "The ANC is very concerned about the impact legislation could have in terms of employment‚ given that the mining sector lost 60‚000 jobs over the last five years."
5. Gigaba expresses concern about mining charter
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has also expressed concern about the charter and asked to meet with Zwane.
“The release of the Mining Charter is a welcome step‚ but we note that there is already a reaction in the markets.
"There are a number of actions and concerns out there.
"We express the wish of the Treasury that the minister will engage with those sectors as a matter of urgency to ensure that we do not have consequences that are going to weaken the economy further‚” Gigaba said.
6. Ramaphosa hammers ANC leaders captured by 'clients'
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has made veiled critiques at Zuma and the Guptas in recent weeks.
On Tuesday night he said at a lecture at the Gordon Institute of Business Science: "The term radical economic transformation is often deployed to either mask or justify activities that would be best described as state capture.”
Previously‚ he has said: "We now know that some highly paid PR specialists contrived a plan to use terms such as radical economic transformation and white monopoly capital essentially to launch a publicity offensive in defence of their clients. And we all know who those clients are. It was part of defining a new narrative where those who stood in the way of their clients’ interests were presented as being opposed to radical economic transformation and representing the interests of what one would call white monopoly capital.”
Speaking on him leading a suggested commission of inquiry into state capture‚ a recommendation of former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ Ramaphosa said: “The commission of inquiry is a great opportunity for South Africans which all of us should grab. Those who have been mentioned [in state capture allegations] should also grab [opportunities] to go to the commission and explain their actions.”
7. Mthembu criticises axing of Gordhan
In a series of tweets ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu criticised Zuma's axing of Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
“'I disagree with the removal of Gordhan & Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their commitment to the NDR ]National Democratic Revolution] is unquestionable .
“Pravin & Jonas will never sell their soul and country to foreign forces. That is plain rubbish. Their crime is their incorruptibility.
“Their other crime is defence and protection of our public purse with highest levels of integrity and morality. We stand with them."
8. Ministers call on Zuma to quit
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi ‚ former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and former Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi asked Zuma to resign due to his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.
Hanekom proposed a controversial motion at a NEC meeting in November.
After a lengthy debate which resulted in an extension of the meeting by a day, Zuma survived. A second motion of this nature was tabled again after Zuma fired Gordhan. He survived again.
TimesLIVE
