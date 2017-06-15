National

Cyril Ramaphosa wants an inquiry into state capture to be set up urgently

The state-capture allegations have eroded confidence in SA, says the deputy president

15 June 2017 - 05:58 Bekezela Phakathi
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
State-capture allegations have eroded confidence in the country, its leaders and state-owned entities, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

Responding on Wednesday to oral questions in the National Assembly on the allegations that continue to grab headlines, Ramaphosa said that a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture must be established as a matter of urgency. He supported the establishment of such an inquiry as it would give all those implicated the opportunity to clear their names. President Jacob Zuma had also indicated his support for the inquiry and was consulting his lawyers on the matter, Ramaphosa said.

A cache of e-mail correspondence between the Gupta family and its associates including cabinet ministers and Zuma’s son Duduzane‚ has revealed how the Guptas have been influencing government operations in recent months.

The e-mails reveal details of how the Guptas scored big government deals and captured state-owned entities.

The state-capture allegations have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa dodged direct questions from opposition MPs on whether the president should resign.

"Yes, leaders should be ethical and demonstrate a commitment to great values of integrity.... [However] we should not try to be holier than thou … mishaps in ethical behaviour can happen to anyone or any organisation.

"When they do happen, they need to be properly [dealt with]; that is what we should focus on," said Ramaphosa.

"State capture in any form is abhorrent and should not be tolerated.... It is in the interests of all South Africans that a commission of inquiry is established as soon as possible so that all those with evidence can present it to a competent body and those implicated are given an opportunity to respond to the allegations," he said.

Ramaphosa said an inter-ministerial committee on state-owned entities was continuing its work to develop a framework to strengthen governance and financial management of parastatals. There was a need to improve the oversight of state-owned companies as they played a key role in the economy, he said.

"We should address [the state capture] allegations with purpose and determination if we are to restore confidence in state-owned enterprises. We hope [the] terms of reference [of the commission of inquiry] will be focused and broad enough," said Ramaphosa.

He also fielded questions on the decision by General Motors to quit SA. He said the government and unions were "uncomfortable and unhappy" with the US car maker’s decision and would look at putting in place a mechanism to "protect government and the workers" in the event of a company "upping and leaving" in future.

"Our main complaint was the shortness of the notice that was given to us as government and the unions," he said.

Pravin Gordhan paid for ‘hatchet job’ state capture report, says Ben Ngubane

Eskom’s former board chairman accuses the former finance minister of giving Thuli Madonsela additional funding to ‘hurry up’ the report
17 hours ago

Unions say Ben Ngubane must face the music over Eskom

Numsa and Fedusa want a judicial commission of inquiry about his ‘role in the mismanagement of’ Eskom’ — but Ngubane is unfazed
17 hours ago

The Gupta dominoes are tumbling fast

Monday saw the surprise resignation “with immediate effect” of Dr Ben Ngubane‚ the Eskom chair‚ and the firing of Hlaudi Motsoeneng from the SABC
1 day ago

Parliament is best place for inquiry into state capture, says DA

The party wants an ad hoc committee to investigate not just Eskom, but all the allegations, after a ‘staggering’ lack of action by Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
2 days ago

Zuma is discussing how a state capture inquiry should be set up, Ramaphosa says
Pravin Gordhan paid for ‘hatchet job’ state capture report, says Ben Ngubane
National

Building a corruption free SA
I resigned for personal reasons, says Ben Ngubane
The Gupta dominoes are tumbling fast
DA smells a rat in Ben Ngubane’s resignation
Zuma in bid to postpone state capture inquiry
High-profile Gupta visits verified
Gupta calendar filled with appointments with officials
