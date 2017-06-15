Cyril Ramaphosa wants an inquiry into state capture to be set up urgently

The e-mails reveal details of how the Guptas scored big government deals and captured state-owned entities.

The state-capture allegations have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa dodged direct questions from opposition MPs on whether the president should resign.

"Yes, leaders should be ethical and demonstrate a commitment to great values of integrity.... [However] we should not try to be holier than thou … mishaps in ethical behaviour can happen to anyone or any organisation.

"When they do happen, they need to be properly [dealt with]; that is what we should focus on," said Ramaphosa.

"State capture in any form is abhorrent and should not be tolerated.... It is in the interests of all South Africans that a commission of inquiry is established as soon as possible so that all those with evidence can present it to a competent body and those implicated are given an opportunity to respond to the allegations," he said.

Ramaphosa said an inter-ministerial committee on state-owned entities was continuing its work to develop a framework to strengthen governance and financial management of parastatals. There was a need to improve the oversight of state-owned companies as they played a key role in the economy, he said.

"We should address [the state capture] allegations with purpose and determination if we are to restore confidence in state-owned enterprises. We hope [the] terms of reference [of the commission of inquiry] will be focused and broad enough," said Ramaphosa.

He also fielded questions on the decision by General Motors to quit SA. He said the government and unions were "uncomfortable and unhappy" with the US car maker’s decision and would look at putting in place a mechanism to "protect government and the workers" in the event of a company "upping and leaving" in future.

"Our main complaint was the shortness of the notice that was given to us as government and the unions," he said.