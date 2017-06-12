Zuma hits back in DA’s court bid on state capture inquiry

"The legal advice obtained by the president is to the effect that he is in law not entitled to just comply with a report of the public protector if there are reasons to doubt its correctness," spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said.

"To do so will amount to a mechanical response; this is irreconcilable with the logic and rights exercisable by a person adversely affected by such a determination."

He said that without a review application, Zuma was not entitled to simply ignore the findings, decisions or remedial action taken by the public protector.

Ngqulunga said Zuma was further advised that the implementation of the remedial action in the current form would render academic the review application in its entirety.

The matter is set to be heard on September 12 and 13.

Zuma has been advised to bring a conditional application so that the "real dispute" in the review application receives the full attention of the court and further delays are avoided, he said.

"Should the court hold that the implementation of the remedial action can only be stayed by a court order, the president asked that an appropriate relief would be to afford him an opportunity to obtain such court order, within a time stipulated by the court and for the review to take its course," Ngqulunga said.

He said it was for this reason that Zuma thought it apposite to bring a conditional counter-application.

This is necessary, however, only if the court finds that a stay of the implementation of the remedial action as provided in the public protector’s report is required.