Eskom’s former board chairman‚ Ben Ngubane‚ says the State of Capture report produced by former public protector Thuli Madonsela was a hatchet job "funded" by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Ngubane‚ who abruptly resigned as chairman earlier this week‚ was scathing in his criticism of the report during an interview he granted to Gupta-owned television news channel ANN7 on Tuesday.

"Pravin Gordhan paid Thuli Madonsela five million to fast-track the release of the public protector’s report on state capture‚" he claimed.

Madonsela’s report brought into sharp focus the relationship between former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and the Gupta family. It revealed that he and Ajay Gupta had 58 telephone conversations between August 2015 and March 2016.

Ngubane‚ in the television interview‚ accused Gordhan of giving the former public protector additional funding to "hurry up" the state of capture report, which he described as a "hatchet job".