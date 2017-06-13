I resigned for personal reasons, says Ben Ngubane

Naidoo said the committee’s mandate was to look at the actions of Eskom relating to a series of reports‚ including Eskom’s own internal report‚ the Treasury’s report and the Dentons investigation into alleged tender irregularities‚ among other issues.

"This would have seen him being confronted over a number of issues."

He said strong arguments were now being made that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown should not have accepted Ngubane’s resignation‚ until he had testified before the ad hoc committee.

"While this is definitely a way of letting him run‚ he will not be able to hide, especially from criminal processes which may emerge. If anything, his resignation is a temporary respite for him‚" said Naidoo.

Ngubane is associated through a common company with Salim Essa‚ one of the Gupta family’s closest associates. The leaked Gupta e-mails have also shown that Ngubane apparently had a Gupta family member and business associate draft his first public statement when he became Eskom’s acting chairman two years ago.

Ngubane’s resignation follows the recent announcement by the Hawks that their serious economic crimes unit is investigating the content of thousands of damning e-mails, which were leaked to the media in May.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi has said that their members were completing several corruption investigations with numerous people approaching them with valuable information.

Prof Alex van den Heever of the Wits School of Governance said it was difficult to tell if Ngubane’s resignation was the sign of the first crack in state capture.

"One would have thought originally that the resignation of the Eskom CEO [Molefe] was an indication of this‚ but then he returned.

"Because the [current] parliamentary investigation is proceeding this might be the reason for Ngubane‚ who has been conducting himself improperly‚ leaving.

"There are lots of vulnerabilities and there are attempts to clean things up‚ but‚ it is difficult to tell at this point if the resignation is because of this. There are simply too many accountability mechanisms which are not working at this point in SA."