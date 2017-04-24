Members came from as far away as the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. The event was held under the theme "Consolidating the power of the impoverished from below".

Abahlali leader Zandile Nsibande said those who lived on the fringe of everything in SA remained trapped in poverty‚ unemployment and abuse.

"It’s in fact laughable when they are talking about land because that’s rhetoric. It’s only to get votes‚" said Nsibande.

"For us there has never been freedom. Just look at the faces of all the people gathered here and tell me if you see any sign of freedom in their faces and in their eyes‚" she said.

She lamented eThekwini municipality‚ especially mayor Zandile Gumede‚ whom she said had pulled the wool over their eyes before the 2016 local government elections.

"She came to us‚ coercing us to vote for the ANC and today we cannot even reach her office," said Nsibande. "We voted and that was the last time we saw her. I believe councillors and politicians at times use us as pawns when they fight their political battles."

In 2014 Abahlali infamously voted for the DA en masse after the party had promised to look into their issues.

"All we want is to be included in economic activities‚ not just left to fend for ourselves. That’s not freedom. We want to participate in the council’s integrated development plan‚ not just be spectators and only have some people taking key decisions on our behalf‚" said Nsibande‚ who is also the chairperson of the Abahlali Women’s League.